WATCH: Minister of Agriculture visits Killybegs

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has visited Inver and Killybegs.
Speaking to Inish Times following Friday's visit, Minister McConalogue said: "I had a useful afternoon visiting Inver and Killybegs.
"It was great to meet local fishers and the local community in Inver, to discuss infrastructure and local fishing matters.
"It was good too to meet the Killybegs Harbour Committee and to visit the Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LyIT) campus in Killybegs after the wonderful news of the TU Northwest confirmation."
