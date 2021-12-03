WATCH: RNLI Lough Swilly fundraiser in Buncrana

A fundraising coffee morning in aid of RNLI Lough Swilly is taking place in Buncrana.
The event is being hosted by Caroline and James Doherty at their Sinless Snacks café in Buncrana's Westend, which offers take away coffees, sandwiches and a range of healthy snack confections, on Saturday (December 4).
Speaking to Donegal Live, Caroline said: "Hopefully the Coffee Morning will raise much-needed funds for RNLI Lough Swilly.
"Santa will also be there for the children from 11am to 1pm, and there will be raffles for spot prizes and hampers.
"Sinless Snacks will be donating €1 from all Coffee and tea sales on the day to the RNLI, as well as all proceeds from the donation bucket and raffle."
