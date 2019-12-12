GALLERY: CLG Carndonagh annual underage presentations

The U13 camogie team, winners of the county league.

The U14 hurlers who won Feile division 9 with special guests, county players Deirdre Foley and Conor O'Donnell.

Conor O'Donnell and Deirdre Foley with the U13 award winners. From left: Josh Clarke (most improved), Cormac McLaughlin (player of the year) and Oran Lafferty (coaches award).

U14 camogie winners: Amy Porter (player of the year), Bronagh Butler (most improved) and Laura Crossan (coaches award).

The U14 boys footballers, winners of the Inishowen and county championships.

The U13 girls footballers.

Camogie award winners Kate Sarsfield, Sarah McDaid and Aoibhinn Taylor.

U13 hurler of the year Cormic McGuinn, U14 most improved Evan Doherty and Ryan Noone, coaches award.

Corrine McKinney, player of the year, Nicola Farren, coaches award and Ciara Doherty, most improved.

The U14 camogie team, county league winners.

The U13 hurlers.

The U14 girls footballers who reached the county semi-finals.

Special guests Conor O'Donnell and Deirdre Foley with Scor winner Rachel Doherty.

The U13 boys footballers.

Special guests, Conor O'Donnell and Deirdre Foley with the girls camogie county representatives.

Special guests, Conor O'Donnell and Deirdre Foley with the U14 Hurlers county representatives.

Special guests, Conor O'Donnell and Deirdre Foley with U14 individual award winners, from left, Imogen Diver, Player of the Year, Laura McCrossan, Most Improved Player, and Kerry Doherty, Coaches Award.

Special guests, Conor O'Donnell and Deirdre Foley with U14 footballers individual award winners, from left, Jamie Doherty, Player of the Year, Jack Moore, Most Improved, and Conan Gibbons, Coaches Award.

Special guests, Conor O'Donnell and Deirdre Foley with U14 hurlers individual award winners, from left, Danny Diver, Player of the Year, Noah McLaughlin, Most Improved and Michael Noone, Coaches Award.