GALLERY: St Catherine's Accordion Band are heading to the Big Apple

St Catherines Accordion Band, Killybegs have been selected to lead the Donegal Association in the New York City St Patrick’s Day Parade on 17th March this year.

It all began last year when the band committee were invited to submit an application to take part in the parade. It has always been a dream of the Killybegs band to take part in the New York parade so when we received confirmation that we had been selected it was all systems go and to actually receive the honour of leading the Donegal Association is just “the icing on the cake”

Committed

We have rehearsals for a few hours every week and the kids are really committed & working very hard, they are a credit to their families, their communities and most importantly to themselves.

It’s the opportunity of a lifetime, 40 band members will be taking part in the parade and the current members are aged from 8 upwards.

There will be 76 people travelling to New York altogether with most making it their family holiday this year.

St. Catherine’s band has been recognised before:

For St. Patrick’s Day in 2010 and 2012, they travelled to Seattle, Washington, and London, respectively; and the band also took part in many of the International Rose of Tralee festival parades as well as leading the Ireland & USA Soccer Teams at an International Friendly Match in the Aviva Stadium in 2018.

The band are under the guidance of our 4 fantastic teachers, Karen Devine (Music), Sharon Anderson (Choreographer),Sean Dorrian (Drums) and Annemarie O’Donnell (Marching). Karen and Sharon are also performing with the band in New York with Sharon being a life long member of the band down through the years.

Thanks

This is a huge trip to undertake and as you can imagine a lot of fundraising has been done, we would like to thank our parents committee who have taken on the role of fundraising along with the band committee.

We would also like to thank everyone who has contributed in any way towards the band’s trip.

As there is too many to mention & with the fear of forgetting anyone, we will not mention any names.

Photos: Siobhan McGowan