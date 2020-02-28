Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

GALLERY: Bundoran Historical Society mark 150th anniversary of 'Right of Way' access

Magh Ene Historical Society commemorate 150th anniversary of a landmark case which opened up the seafront to the people of Bundoran

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

On Saturday 8th February, despite the distractions of a General Election and some terrible weather, the Bundoran based Magh Ene Historical Society commemorated the 150th anniversary of a landmark case which opened up the seafront to the people of Bundoran following a courageous fight by the residents led by their parish priest Canon Kelaghan between 1868 and 1870.
The fight was about opposing the attempt by local landlord James Hamilton to build a wall along the street in order to the exclude the public from the pleasure grounds (the present Promenade and Atlantic Way). Supported by affidavits from a number of natives and residents, Canon Kelaghan, with assistance from Ballyshannon solicitor Patrick Brady, filed a petition in the Landed Estates Court to bind the new owner to recognise the old public rights of access to the pleasure grounds, promenade and other ancient rights of access to the sea. On February 8th 1870, Judge Flanagan, following unsuccessful attempts to resolve the issues, pronounced judgement establishing forever most of the rights of way claimed by the locals.
150 years later to the day, a commemorative plaque will be unveiled by the members of Magh Ene Historical Society at the bottom of Promenade Road close to the Tourist Office.
Val O’Kelly, Chair of Magh Ene Historical said ‘without the foresight of Canon Kelaghan and the people of Bundoran back in the 1860s, the town we know today may have been a very different one without the access to the beach that we now take for granted. We felt it was very important to mark this anniversary and ensure that the story of the Right of Way is known to everyone.’
An open invitation is issued to all who wish to attend the ceremony at 12pm on Saturday February 8th which will be followed with refreshments at Bundoran Community Centre directly afterwards.

Photos: Thomas Gallagher

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie