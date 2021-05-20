SLIDESHOW: Orla Fleming - 'Beholden to the beauty around us'

ORLA Fleming describes herself as an “amateur photographer” but her talents are that of a professional.

“It is a hobby - my husband might say ‘obsession’ - that I am passionate about. I love shooting nature in many forms, from landscape to wildlife to macro photography. Although I was always interested in photography, I only started to dedicate more time to learning and shooting in recent years. I don’t think I will ever stop learning, there’s so much to experiment with and there are so many genres to explore.”

Orla started sharing some of her photos on Instagram a few years ago, and through this medium made contact with many extremely talented Irish photographers.

“There is a great sense of community between the people I’ve met there who are always ready to offer advice on anything from locations to equipment and are always eager to help each other out. It was through Instagram that I received my first requests for prints, so I set up a Smugmug account to sell some from as I don’t have my own studio, the dream is to have one someday!

“I only joined Limerick Camera Club recently; it’s something I should have done years ago, it’s a wonderful club with very talented members and caters for everyone from beginner to experienced. I would highly recommend it for anyone interested in photography.”

Originally from Kerry, Orla came to Limerick to study in UL and it is now her home. After graduating she began working in Castletroy College, where she teaches Graphics and Design and Communication Graphics to second level students.

The question we have asked everybody who has taken part in this series is - in your opinion what makes a good photographer?

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and what one considers a beautiful photo is no exception to this rule. Mastering techniques requires educating yourself and often years of practice; yet a perfectly executed shot can be soulless if it fails to evoke an emotional response in the viewer. To me, the most important skill a photographer has is not the ability to document a subject expertly, but being able to share a mood with the person viewing the photo. A great photographer is able to do both.”

Orla loves how photography teaches you to view what’s around you.

“You’re always on a treasure hunt seeking out something beautiful / interesting / different in every situation you find yourself in. The practice of photography changes how you look at things; and when you find yourself crawling around the undergrowth chasing ladybirds, damselflies or snowdrops, or fascinated by the reflections in a pothole, likely changes how people see you too!”

To see more of Orla’s work please visit orlafleming.smugmug.com . Her Instagram handle is @orlaghdhz