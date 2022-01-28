Search

28 Jan 2022

Gardaí renew appeal for missing person Bernadette Connolly

28 Jan 2022 10:45 AM

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 45 year old Bernadette Connolly, who is missing from Swords, Co. Dublin since Friday, January 7, 2022.
 
Bernadette is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slim build, hazel eyes and long black hair.
 
Gardaí are now satisfied that, at the time Bernadette went missing she was wearing a black Nike training top, black Nike leggings, and black trainers with a white sole and a black woolly hat with black bobble. 

Bernadette was last seen when she was dropped by a Taxi at the carpark of the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate and walking towards the entrance to Donabate Beach.

Today, Friday 28, 3 weeks after Bernadette was last seen, Gardaí will be present at the entrance of Donabate Beach (Shoreline Hotel) and Malahide Beach (Public carpark) between 11:00pm and 4:00p.m.on looking to speak with and identify any persons that may have been on Donabate Beach on Friday January 7, 2022 when Bernadette Connolly went missing.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with any information on Bernadette’s whereabouts, to speak in person with Gardaí today or alternatively contact Swords Garda Station 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

