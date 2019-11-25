GALLERY: Santa makes his first stop in Donegal

There was great excitement in Leghowney Community Centre on Saturday morning last when Santa decided to make a surprise visit to their very first Christmas Market this year.

Santa said: “I just heard so many people talking about this and I decided to pay it a visit even though it is still only November.

“I can’t believe the welcome and such a big crowd - even the Gardaí were here to meet me and the choir from Barnesmore were fantastic - I definitely will be back before Christmas!"

More than 400 people attended the market on Saturday morning which makes it one of the biggest in the county.

If you missed it on Saturday last, you have two more to look forward to before the big day.