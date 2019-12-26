Another Donegal charity Christmas Day swim - Bundoran beach hosts a great gathering

Contact
There were great crowds in Bundoran for their Christmas Day annual charity swim, the promenade was packed with onlookers as hardy swimmers took to the bracing Atlantic waves for a fairly swift toe dip or swim. Costumes were varied, Santa and many reindeer featured, a great event, funds raised go to Ozanam House.
These pictures were taken for Donegal Live by Philip Mulligan.
