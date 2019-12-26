PIC SPECIAL: Christmas Day babies at Letterkenny University Hospital

Contact
Christmas Day was that little bit extra special for these Donegal families as they celebrated the birth of new babies in Letterkenny University Hospital.
A huge congratulations to everyone - and a big well done to all the staff at the Maternity Ward.
Baby Bobby Doherty was born on Christmas Day at 3.13am weighing 7lb 11oz. He is pictured among the gallery of photographs with his proud parents Amie Elliott and Michael Doherty, Buncrana.
And congratulations too to James McLoone and Karen Craig, Ardara on the birth of their baby boy Séimí who was born on Christmas Day at 11pm.
Among the maternity staff from the hospital included in our photographs are Sandra Sycman, Donna Bonnar, Tarra Carron, Khristeena Kingsley and Maureen Mc Crory.
PICTURES: BRIAN MC DAID
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for witnesses to the fatal road traffic collision which occurred near Lifford
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.