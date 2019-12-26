PIC SPECIAL: Christmas Day babies at Letterkenny University Hospital

Christmas Day was that little bit extra special for these Donegal families as they celebrated the birth of new babies in Letterkenny University Hospital.

A huge congratulations to everyone - and a big well done to all the staff at the Maternity Ward.

Baby Bobby Doherty was born on Christmas Day at 3.13am weighing 7lb 11oz. He is pictured among the gallery of photographs with his proud parents Amie Elliott and Michael Doherty, Buncrana.

And congratulations too to James McLoone and Karen Craig, Ardara on the birth of their baby boy Séimí who was born on Christmas Day at 11pm.

Among the maternity staff from the hospital included in our photographs are Sandra Sycman, Donna Bonnar, Tarra Carron, Khristeena Kingsley and Maureen Mc Crory.

PICTURES: BRIAN MC DAID