Major flooding issues continue in the Finn Valley

Concerns have been raised about ongoing flooding in the Finn Valley and the potential danger frequent flooding might pose for ongoing remedial works at one of the county’s old landfill dumps at Churchtown outside Lifford.

Flooding swamped large tracts of land all over the valley last weekend leading local councillor, Gary Doherty to renew calls for action to deal with the matter.

He repeated a call he made at a Municipal District meeting in October for remedial works at various pressure points along the N15 where flooding is causing serious safety concerns for motorists.

“Over the last few weekends we have seen repeated instances of serious pools of water gathering on the main Lifford to Stranolar road and I’m very concerned that someone could be seriously injured by accidentally driving into them,” he said.

“I am calling on Donegal County Council to work in conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to immediately address these concerns to ensure the safety of motorists using this very busy road.”

Statement

In relation to the flooding on both sides of the Churchtown dump, the council said in a statement that they were monitoring the situation there.

“Donegal County Council completed the remediation of the Churchtown Landfill Site in 2015 and has implemented an aftercare regime to ensure compliance with the waste licence issued by the Environmental Protection Authority. The remediation works comprised the capping of the site and the construction of an on-site treatment system utilising a willow plantation and integrated constructed wetlands. The treatment system on the site is continuously monitored and it has continued to operate satisfactorily during recent flooding events adjacent the site.”