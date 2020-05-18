Vandalism at White Bay in Shrove

A Donegal Councillor said the “antics” of vandals had angered local residents.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Albert Doherty (Sinn Fein) said he had received a number of calls and messages from local people regarding the destruction which had taken place at the White Bay, Shrove, Greencastle.

Cllr Doherty said: “I have received a number of calls and messages from local people, concerned visitors and environmentalists, angry and disgusted at recent weekend antics at White Bay.

“Council bollards have been moved, fires have been lit with vegetation and the dunes and perimeter fencing damaged. At the weekend, it was reported youths have traversed the beach area in a quad.

“In 2019, Shrove beach retained the Blue Flag status and Greencastle Port retained the Blue Flag Marina status. These awards are hard won and are the world's most recognised eco labels. They are the community’s pride and joy and for Donegal and along the Wild Atlantic Way they serve as significant standard bearer for tourism promotion in this county.

“I have alerted the Council roads and environment section regarding the information received. Those with additional information should also alert the local gardai,” said Cllr Doherty.

Appealing to those involved in the vandalism, Cllr Doherty said: “I would implore those involved to consider, not alone the danger in which they put themselves, but also to realise that their "antics" could seriously jeopardise and damage the marvellous status and setting that is the Shrove and Greencastle area.”