WATCH: Hundreds of photos sent in for the Costa Del Sod feature

We launched an appeal for bog pictures which were taken during the Covid-19 pandemic last week and what a huge reaction we got.
We received hundreds of pictures, and for that - we are very grateful.
Photographs flooded in - not only from across the county but from other counties too.
Here is another gallery of photographs which spans from one corner of the county to the next.
This gallery features some very cute children. One Creeslough toddler even gets to happily sit on a tractor to pose for us.
Keep your eyes peeled for more photographs in our newspapers this week.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
