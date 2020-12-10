Buy your very own former train station and waiting room in Donegal

A former station house and waiting room, on the old Letterkenny to Burtonport railyway line, which has been beautifully and sympathetically restored into a stunning home, comes onto the market with a price tag of €299,000.

The station was built in 1902 and over the years the building was home to a long line of stationmasters and their families until the railway closed, in 1947. The last family left the railway station in 1954. However, before they left they welcomed Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie in the early 1990’s when they filmed The Railway Station Man, at the picturesque station in Cashel Na gCorr.

Restored

The home was purchased in 2017 by the current owners who completely restored the former station and split it into two units. The split creates the ideal opportunity for two families to holiday together.

However, the house can be configured into a single house with guest accommodation.

The adjoining waiting room is an independent one-bedroom apartment and can easily be integrated with The Station House.

Peaceful area

The property is in a peaceful rural area in Gortahork, beside Dunlewey and enjoys stunning views of Mount Errigal and sits on 2.91 hectares. Views from the house include the Errigal, an Earagail bheag, the islands including Tory Island. There is no doubt but that this home overlooks some of the most stunning vistas in the area. The house is located in an area which is home to a lot of wildlife.

The Station House is finished to the very highest standard in keeping with the traditional style but with all the modern conveniences.

History

You enter the property via a porch with a stone floor. There are two side panel windows on the porch with a curved wall. The living room has cast iron radiators and a multi-fuel stove. The dining room features a cast iron Stanley range. The stunning galley kitchen is equiped with a Belfast sink and storage cupboards. Many of the rooms in the house have a stone floor which would have been a feature of the old railyway station. Many people would have gone to the station to make their way to Letterkenny and further afield, many long years ago and many would have returned to Caiseal na gCorr to their home after having had made their money abroad. The property is being sold by Sherry Fitzgerald and Rainey in Letterkenny. You can call them on 074 91 22211.