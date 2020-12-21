Contact

How would you like to be the proud owner of a 300-year-old thatched cottage in Donegal?

Cosy atmosphere with open fires in bedrooms and bathroom

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

This stunning 300-year-old thatched cottage comes onto the market oozing atmosphere and ambience and hosting buckets of potential.
The thatched cottage is located in Cashelard, on the outskirts of Ballyshannon and not far from Donegal Town.
You certainly won’t be bored in this property with Rossnowlagh Beach and Murvagh Golf Links within 10 minutes drive and forest walks located within minutes from your doorstep.

Taking care
Dating back to the late 1700’s, the cottage was refurbished in 2004.
Care was taken during the refurbishment to retain many of the main and historic features whilst bringing parts of the cottage into line with modern day requirements.
The work was deemed a great success and those who stay in the cottage can enjoy historically appealing features whilst having all the luxuries associated with modern day living.

Open fires
Many of the rooms in the picturesque cottage have open fires.
The bathroom hosts a slipper bath in the middle of a room next to an open fire.
There are many who would find that this is one of the most appealing features of the home.
The two bedrooms also have open fires. Who wouldn’t enjoy listening to the crackling of an open fire as they drift of to sleep?
The tiled rooms are a nice size and showcase many of the original features of the home.
The sitting room which is a great size has an open fire which is facilitated with a back boiler.
This home undoubtedly has rental potential.
This picture-postcard property comes onto the market with a price tag €245,000.
For further information please call Keith G Anderson auctioneers or visit their website.

