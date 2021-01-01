Charming Ramelton period residence comes onto the property market

Steeped in rich history Ramelton town is both quaint and picturesque, ideally located at the mouth of the river Lennon, and within a short distance of the town of Letterkenny.

The town is home to some notable and interesting residences. Ramelton was settled by English and Scots planters during the Ulster Plantation of the 17th century and is the site of the oldest Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

Therefore, properties that come onto the market in this town are certainly worth due attention from those who enjoy period residencies.

This period home which enjoys great frontage onto Pound Street and Castle Street is pleasing to view from the exterior. This residence is located in the heart of Ramelton and close to all local amenities.

This unique two-storey property has been extended to provide further living accommodation on the second floor.

This five-bedroom home has major redevelopment potential and is an end-of-terrace property.

The house contains many attractive features - the entrance hall is furnished with the original Mosque-tiled flooring.

The living room is home to a stunning fireplace with an ornate tiled inset, tiled hearth and slate surround. French windows lead to a paved back garden with a multitude of mature plants, trees and shrubs. The garden is very attractive.

Throughout this home you will find enjoyable features from the old styles shutters on the windows to the built in book case - which many people will adore.

This property which is located on 0.5 acres enjoys views of the river Lennon.

This property is for sale by private treaty and comes onto the market priced at €420,000.

You can contact Joe Reynolds of Property Partners on 074 91 22 399 for further information in relation to this property.