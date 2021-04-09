Gardaí searching for the owners of stolen dogs and puppies recovered during search

Gardaí have recovered 16 dogs and pups which are believed to have been recently stolen.

Gardaí say the dogs were found during searches at two houses in Athy, Co Kildare on Thursday, April 8. It is not clear from where in the country they were stolen.

Gardaí ask that if you recognise these dogs (SCROLL ABOVE) or have any information to contact Athy station on 059 8634210 or Carlow station on 059 9136620.