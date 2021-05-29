Ballyshannon house with 10 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms hits the market

A ten-bedroom house nestled on a two-acre site in Ballyshannon which has come onto the property market is sure to cause a stir in some circles.

This property, Dún na Sí, encompasses seven ensuite guest bedrooms and a separate three- bedroom annex. One of the bedrooms is ensuite. The annex also has a kitchen, a utility room and a family room. This property really does house a lot of space. The property has enjoyed a strong reputation for many years as a Bord Fáilte approved guesthouse.

This superb property also offers significant potential to the prospective buyer.

Located on the edge of town it has enviable views of the picturesque Erne estuary which surrounds it.

Eight bathrooms

Accommodation is laid out over two floors to provide entrance porch, entrance hall, guest sitting room, breakfast/dining room, seven ensuite guest bedrooms. Some of these bedrooms have disability access.

Fibre broadband has been installed in the property which will make it ideal for those who wish to come to the town on business and will also be exceptionally handy for families who come to stay.

The building is a modern one and this can be seen in the architecture of the home as well as in the surrounds.

One of the most alluring aspects of this property is that it has landscaped gardens. The gardens have been beautifully maintained and will be greatly enjoyed by those who like to plant an d potter. The gardens run alongside a lovely driveway which leads to the front of this sizable property.

Another favourable aspect to the property is that it has a large double garage.



Location

The location of this property will also prove a hit with those who wish to purchase it. This house is located beside the seaside resortof Bundoran which is around six kilometres away and Rossnowlagh which is around ten kilometres away. Donegal Town is located around 20 kilometres away from this Ballyshannon-based property.

There is an abundance of activities that can be enjoyed in the locality. People enjoy fishing, surfing, golfing, hillwalking, boating and horse riding. The towns of Ballyshannon and Bundoran are popular all year around but are especially so in the summer months. The Rory Gallagher festival attracts people from across the world. If you require more information on this property which is being sold for €535,000, please get in touch with Diarmaid Keon of DKP Auctioneers on 074 98 52977 who will be happy to help you with your inquiries.