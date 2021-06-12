A Churchill country home with hot tub comes onto the market

A stunning five-bedroom home with four bathrooms has come onto the market in the picturesque area of Stackarnagh, Churchill.

The house is tastefully decorated, with stone being a dominant feature throughout this country home.

You enter the home via stone steps which lead to a double hardwood, partially decorative, glazed front doors. The entrance to this home is very impressive.

Light

There is ample lights in the living quarter provided via floor to ceiling glazed windows which allows lots of light to spill into the well-furnished room all day long.

When the light fades and darkness falls you can still enjoy your home comforts with an open fireplace which is situated on a raised stone plinth with a hand built decorative stone surround.

The kitchen is well equipped with recessive lighting, extensive built-in kitchen units and a free-standing island unit. There is also a walk-in larder which also allows for additional storage space.

Winged entrance

The home sits on a large plot with stone winged entrance pillars and electric gates leading to a sweeping feature driveway which is double kerbed with trees and shrubs at the boundaries.

There is an extensive lawn to the front of the house and a brick path leads to a front entrance hallway.

Feature stone walls surround various landscaped areas.

There is a large gravel parking area with ample parking for numerous cars.

There are three garages in total which are all built in decorative stone. The garages provide plenty of storage, as well. The rear boundary has a natural stone wall and hedging to boundaries. There is a rear covered pathway area and access to a rear store which houses the central heating boiler.

There is also a decked area which gives access to the hot tub area and stone steps lead to the rear garden and children’s play area.

Price

This country home which is finished to a very high standard comes onto the market priced at €595,000.

If you require further information about this property please call Gareth from Glen Estates on 074 91 02220.