Stunning two-bedroom Bruckless cottage for sale

This stunning two-bedroom cottage has just recently come onto the market and is certain to be of interest to many. Located in the village of Bruckless, in the south of the county, this property comes onto the market priced at €85,000.

Inglenook fire

The solid fuel open fire is sure to garner interest. However, it is not only the sitting room that has an open fire, in true old style, the bedrooms also have open fires. It is the type of cottage that memories are made of; halloween nights telling ghost stories in front of an open fire; cooking crabclaws in the coals; making toast with a fork over the fire with siblings.

Thatched cottage

The features of this home will attract interest. The kitchen is fitted with a Belfast sink. The thatch roof has felt underneath which would mean that those who wish could tile in the future. Thatched cottages are rare in Donegal. The cottage comes with two outhouses which could be converted. People could have a workshop or a writing den behind the cottage. Another feature that is very attractive is the wooden beams in the cottage. Again, this is a feature that is not very common in homes, anymore.

The large inglenook fire in the sitting room can be used for cooking as can the hob in the kitchen.

The property is one that is worthwhile visiting and is located near Bruckless village.

Property agent

This type of property will certainly appeal to a certain market and is sure to be snapped up in the near future. Contact Edel Quinn Properties, Donegal Town on 074 97 25 720.