Listed period residence built at the turn of the century comes onto market

A listed period residence built around 1905, situated on mature and ample grounds, has come onto the property market in Stranorlar.

The stunning property, Stranorlar House, is ideally located on the outskirts of the historic town.

Fluted columns

This detached building has many attractive features including full-height canted bay widows, open, cross-braced bargeboards, hipped natural slate roofs, timber sliding sash windows throughout, front door frame with fluted columns.

There are wonderful high sweeping ceilings throughout this property that is described as a ‘fine Gentleman's Residence.’

Period fireplaces, extensive plaster coving are other attractive period features that can also be appreciated within the residence.

Accommodation comprises of two reception rooms, dining room, family den, sunroom, kitchen, utility and ground floor WC. Upstairs there are five bedrooms, all of which are ensuite.

The exterior of the building offers storage outbuildings, vegetable and shrub gardens and ample parking.

There is a small pond in the garden which is very charming and visitors to the residence can enjoy the peaceful woodland walk.

The potential new owners may consider converting an outhouse into an exterior apartment or studio depending on their own specific needs.

The gardens have been beautifully landscaped by and monitored by a landscape architect which adds to the turn of the century charm.



Potential

A gated entrance and tree-lined avenue guide you to this attractive residence.

Owners of the residence operated a very successful Bed and Breakfast until quite recently.

Overall an exquisite, private residence/business opportunity which can only be appreciated through viewing which is highly recommended.

Price on application.

Contact

For further information, please call Henry Kee and Son auctioneers on 074 91 31050.