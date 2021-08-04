Search our Archive

04/08/2021

GALLERY: Large crowd of mica redress campaigners gather in Buncrana

'We will be keeping on the pressure on the Government' - Paddy Diver

Reporter:

Rory Mooney

A large crowd of mica redress campaigners gathered in Buncrana this afternoon.

The crowd, many of who were carrying signs calling for 100% redress, gathered along Buncrana Main Street.

Passing motorists were handed bumper stickers and leaflets.

Prominent mica redress campaigner Paddy Diver said the purpose of today's protest was to praise the work Sean Hegarty and Adrian Sheridan, who have been helping behind the scenes of the 100% No Less campaign and to "keep the pressure on the Government".

"We held this (rally) today so we could show the mystery men, Sean Hegarty and Adrian Sheridan our support.

"They've put in some effort to the campaign. You wouldn't believe the amount of work they do behind the scenes," Mr Diver said.

He added: "We also wanted to come to Buncrana to keep the word out there and to keep the pressure on the Government. We won't be going away until this is sorted out."

Described as one of the 'mystery men', Buncrana native Sean Hegarty said he got involved in the campaign due to a number of family members being affected by mica.

"I got involved in the campaign because three members of my family are affected by mica," he said. "I was shocked at the size of the problem here.

"This is my first time in Buncrana in a while due to covid but coming through Lifford and on up to Buncrana all you could see was cracks in the gable walls of houses."

Donegal TD Padraig Mac Lochlainn said the message from today's protest was that the "people of Donegal won't be going away."

He said: "For this many people to come out on a Wet Wednesday afternoon shows that the people of Donegal won't be going away.

"I've never been as proud of the people of Donegal, particularly the people of Inishowen, for making their voices heard."

See Wednesday's Inish Times for full report

