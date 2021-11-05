Ballybofey public house and residence for sale by private treaty

A Ballybofey public house and residence has come onto the property market with a guide price of €600,000.
Heeney’s is a licensed premises and presents a unique and great opportunity to acquire a very long established, spacious and easily managed traditional licensed premises situated in the heart of Ballybofey.
Heeney’s is and has been operated by the well-known Heeney Family for over 60 years and offers very real potential for a purchaser who has the energy and vision to drive the existing business .
The property comprises a ground floor, public bar, lounge bar, restaurant and function room. All this accommodation is augmented by the requisite storage and service accommodation.
The first floor area houses a former night club accommodation which would be ideal for various alternative uses, subject to necessary planning permission.
The property further boasts a spacious family residence comprising 3 reception rooms and 5 bedrooms.
For more information, please contact Morrissey's of Dublin on 01 638 2700.
