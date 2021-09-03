Photo Gallery - Owolabi bags winner in a thriller as Finn Harps beat Shamrock Rovers for the first time in 13 years

Finn Harps notched up their sixth win in a row as they defeated Shamrock Rovers 2-1 on a memorble night at Finn Park.
It was Harps' first success over the Hoops since 2008.
And while they are still in a battle to avoid finishing in the relegation play-off spot in this ultra-competitive SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Ollie Horgan's charges are on a real roll.
Jordan Mustoe fired them ahead in the second half with his first goal for Harps.
Rovers drews level following an own goal by Adam Foley but Harps bagged the winner through Belgian striker Tunde Owolabi in the 85th minutes - in what was his fifth goal in three games.
Photos by Sportsfile.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.