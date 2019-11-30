PICTURE GALLERY: Were you in Glenties for the Joe Brolly Up for The Match special?

Contact
The Naomh Conaill held a very special Up for the Match Special on Friday night ahead of their Ulster Club final with special guests Joe Brolly, Tony Scullion and Tony Boyle with Charlie Collins as MC.
There was a full house in the Highlands Hotel for the event and plenty of entertainment from the guests. Among the guests was Seamie Granaghan, who, along with Joe Brolly, was probably the only former players there with an Ulster club championship medal.
See our Picture Gallery from the event
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
LEFT: Phonsie McElwee, Mary McGarry, Cathal Curley and Carrie Harvey at the Deja Vu presentations to the Donegal Hospice PICTURE: BRIAN MC DAID
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.