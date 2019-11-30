PICTURE GALLERY: Were you in Glenties for the Joe Brolly Up for The Match special?

The Naomh Conaill held a very special Up for the Match Special on Friday night ahead of their Ulster Club final with special guests Joe Brolly, Tony Scullion and Tony Boyle with Charlie Collins as MC.

There was a full house in the Highlands Hotel for the event and plenty of entertainment from the guests. Among the guests was Seamie Granaghan, who, along with Joe Brolly, was probably the only former players there with an Ulster club championship medal.

