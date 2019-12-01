PICTURE GALLERY: Letterkenny Rovers hold their annual underage presentation night

Letterkenny Rovers held their annual underage presentation night on Friday night with Paddy McCourt as special guest. Diarmaid Doherty was MC for the evening and the following awards were presented

UNDER-7

JOINT TOP GOALSCORERS: James McCormick & Fabian Frankowski

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Conor Hickey

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sam Tourish



UNDER-8

TOP GOALSCORER: Cillian Walsh

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Daire Gallagher

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jayden Laird



UNDER-9

JOINT TOP GOALSCORERS: Sean Gallagher

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Colm Og Breathnach

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jack O’Donnell



UNDER-10

TOP GOALSCORER: Temple Akpo

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Aaron Brolly

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Adam Rodgers



UNDER-12 UNITED

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Jason Morrow

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rudi Murphy Brown



UNDER-12 CRUSADERS

TOP GOALSCORER: Padraig Murphy

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Shea McCarron

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Evan Hickey



UNDER-12 ROVERS

TOP GOALSCORER: Conor Crossan

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Eimantas Butvilas

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Patryk Piesszynsski



UNDER-14 UNITED

TOP GOALSCORER: Zachariah Mukiri

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Aaron Crane

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Michael Magee



UNDER-14 CRUSADERS

TOP GOALSCORER: Troy Preston Holder

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Sam McGarvey

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DJ McCauley



UNDER-14 ROVERS

TOP GOALSCORER: Max Johnston

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Max Gallagher

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sam Harvey



UNDER-16 ROVERS

TOP GOALSCORER: Natham Plumb

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: James Barlow Gallagher

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Adam Yisau



YOUTH TEAM

TOP GOALSCORER: James Kernan

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Stephen McConnell

THE STANLEY WHITE AWARD

YOUTH TEAM PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kyron Coyle