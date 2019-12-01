Contact

1574078368768

PICTURE GALLERY: Letterkenny Rovers hold their annual underage presentation night

PADDY MCCOURT IS SPECIAL GUEST ON THE NIGHT

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Letterkenny Rovers held their annual underage presentation night on Friday night with Paddy McCourt as special guest. Diarmaid Doherty was MC for the evening and the following awards were presented

UNDER-7 
JOINT TOP GOALSCORERS: James McCormick & Fabian Frankowski
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Conor Hickey
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sam Tourish


UNDER-8
TOP GOALSCORER: Cillian Walsh
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Daire Gallagher
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jayden Laird


UNDER-9 
JOINT TOP GOALSCORERS: Sean Gallagher
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Colm Og Breathnach
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jack O’Donnell


UNDER-10 
TOP GOALSCORER: Temple Akpo
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Aaron Brolly
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Adam Rodgers


UNDER-12 UNITED 
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER:      Jason Morrow
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:        Rudi Murphy Brown
 
UNDER-12 CRUSADERS 
TOP GOALSCORER: Padraig Murphy
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Shea McCarron
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Evan Hickey


UNDER-12 ROVERS 
TOP GOALSCORER: Conor Crossan
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Eimantas Butvilas
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Patryk Piesszynsski
 
UNDER-14 UNITED 
TOP GOALSCORER: Zachariah Mukiri
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Aaron Crane
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Michael Magee
 
UNDER-14 CRUSADERS 
TOP GOALSCORER: Troy Preston Holder
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Sam McGarvey
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DJ McCauley


UNDER-14 ROVERS  
TOP GOALSCORER: Max Johnston
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Max Gallagher
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sam Harvey


UNDER-16 ROVERS 
TOP GOALSCORER: Natham Plumb
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: James Barlow Gallagher
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Adam Yisau
 
YOUTH TEAM 
TOP GOALSCORER: James Kernan
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Stephen McConnell
THE STANLEY WHITE AWARD
YOUTH TEAM PLAYER OF THE YEAR:  Kyron Coyle

