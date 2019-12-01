PICTURE GALLERY: Letterkenny Rovers hold their annual underage presentation night

Contact
Letterkenny Rovers held their annual underage presentation night on Friday night with Paddy McCourt as special guest. Diarmaid Doherty was MC for the evening and the following awards were presented
UNDER-7
JOINT TOP GOALSCORERS: James McCormick & Fabian Frankowski
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Conor Hickey
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sam Tourish
UNDER-8
TOP GOALSCORER: Cillian Walsh
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Daire Gallagher
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jayden Laird
UNDER-9
JOINT TOP GOALSCORERS: Sean Gallagher
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Colm Og Breathnach
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jack O’Donnell
UNDER-10
TOP GOALSCORER: Temple Akpo
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Aaron Brolly
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Adam Rodgers
UNDER-12 UNITED
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Jason Morrow
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rudi Murphy Brown
UNDER-12 CRUSADERS
TOP GOALSCORER: Padraig Murphy
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Shea McCarron
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Evan Hickey
UNDER-12 ROVERS
TOP GOALSCORER: Conor Crossan
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Eimantas Butvilas
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Patryk Piesszynsski
UNDER-14 UNITED
TOP GOALSCORER: Zachariah Mukiri
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Aaron Crane
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Michael Magee
UNDER-14 CRUSADERS
TOP GOALSCORER: Troy Preston Holder
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Sam McGarvey
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DJ McCauley
UNDER-14 ROVERS
TOP GOALSCORER: Max Johnston
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Max Gallagher
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sam Harvey
UNDER-16 ROVERS
TOP GOALSCORER: Natham Plumb
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: James Barlow Gallagher
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Adam Yisau
YOUTH TEAM
TOP GOALSCORER: James Kernan
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Stephen McConnell
THE STANLEY WHITE AWARD
YOUTH TEAM PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kyron Coyle
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Fergus Cleary (second from left) with some of the guests who attended the book launch in Letterkenny this week
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.