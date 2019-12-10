GALLERY OF PICS: Finn Harps underage awards presentations

Contact
The Finn Harps National League underage awards took place at Arena 7, Letterkenny on Saturday night as the club marked another excellent year.
Head of Academy Kevin McHugh said, “It’s important we celebrate and award players for going that extra mile and being brilliant role models within their groups.
“We have seen great development within each age group in terms of technical ability and growing into their positions on the pitch.”
McHugh was also keen to mention the contribution of the coaches: “This is something that we want to continue to build on each year, not only are the players improving but so are our coaches and as Head of Academy I’d like to praise the dedication and commitment of all of our coaches.”
Winners:
U13s: Player of the year: James Mc Ateer
Top goalscorer: Shaun Patton
U15s: Player of the year: Jamie Harris
Top goalscorer: Liam Donnelly
U17s: Player of the year: Conor Black
Top goalscorer: Luke Rudden
U19s: Player of the year: Jack Doherty
Top scorer: Jamie Brown
USL: Player of the year: Pat Loughrey
