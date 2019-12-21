A hurling revolution taking place in West Donegal in Dungloe club area

There was no great fanfare when St Eunans won back-to-back U-21A hurling championships at the end of last month.

Their 5-13 to 2-4 win over Dungloe barely registered on the county’s GAA radar.

After all hurling is a little down the scale when it comes to Donegal sport and besides Dungloe is not a noted hurling stronghold and is better known as one of the county’s traditional football outposts.

But all that is changing. For well over a decade now a quiet hurling revolution is taking place in the Rosses and West Donegal.

And Dungloe’s appearance in this season’s Donegal U-21A hurling decider is the culmination of over a decade of hard work and commitment by a small band of lovers of the small ball game.

Donegal also reached their first minor A hurling final this season too before losing the decider to Setanta.

Dungloe, along with at times a combination with Gaoth Dobhair, have been claiming B championship titles at all age groups over the last four to five seasons.

And for the coming season Dungloe will have three players in the Donegal senior squad.

It all began when a young Cork man, with a passion for hurling, settled in the area and began coaching his own two sons and a number of their friends.

If Cormac Hartnett had a euro for every time he was told in the early years you are wasting your time and this a football area he would have a nice tidy sum in the bank.

“It began 13 years ago and we now have 13 years of history.

“I always like a challenge and when people tell me something can’t be done I always see it as a challenge and try and move it on.”

Since Cormac Hartnett first began, hurling in the Rosses progressed and Dungloe now boasts teams at all age groups from U-8s, U-10, U-12, U-14, U-16, minor and for the first time this year at U-21.

There were doubters at the start and not everyone welcomed the introduction of the game of hurling in the club.

But by and large hurling was met with open arms by most and now thanks to a huge number of people participating, they see the value that hurling has brought to the area and the club and the members which

joined the club.

“Introducing something into a club is always met with a certain amount of suspicion and how is it going to affect football. But the club as a whole realised it has largely been a positive and it has brought a lot of good things to the club.

“The reaction really was the same as when I set up a solicitor practice here in Dungloe

“Why are you setting up a solictor’s practice in Dungloe when you are from Cork; you don’t know the area, you don’t know the people.

“There is no history here. This is a football area it is not going to work, you are wasting your time.

“In fairness to people, that quickly changed. When you are introducing something new the responsibility is with you to bring people along with you.

“There was a natural fear and that is human nature but as we progressed through the age groups over the last 12 years people have realised it was good.”

When Cormac started out he was the only coach but received great support from parents. Anne O’Donnell, Falmore; Paul Noble, Maramellian; Thomas Hanlon from Dungloe were among those who rowed in behind Cormac from the very early days.

“We’ve 30 people involved in the hurling committee and 20 active coaches in the club and we have great school coaches in Tom Hennessy and Paul McNally.

“We have received great support from the Rosses Community School and in particular the principal John Gorman, the vice-principal Daire Gillen; Ciaran Sharkey and Tony Forrestal have been a great support and it has really progressed in the last 12 years.”

The Rosses Community School has played a huge role in the growth and development of hurling in the club.

“Shortly after I started I was approached by the RCS. They wanted to develop hurling in the school and I was asked to throw my sixpence worth into it.

“I took a few sessions at the school and that progressed into people asking me would we start a hurling team and we started an U-18 team.

“We had eight or nine lads who were very committed and kept it up and most of those lads are still playing hurling and form the bedrock of this year’s minor team and to a lesser extent the U-21 team.”

The teams in the main are drawn from the Dungloe area but they also draw players from neighbouring clubs, Naomh Muire in the Lower Rosses, Gaoth Dobhair and more recently Na Rossa.

“It is predominantly Dungloe but we do have a considerable imput from Naomh Muire and Gaoth Dobhair and recently from Na Rossa.

“It is usually Dungloe with players regularised into that team from Naomh Muire and Gaoth Dobhair.

“There always has been a great working relationship between the three clubs and Daithi Roberts in Gaoth Dobhair has been fundamental to that progression as well.

“In years where there are a lot of players, which has happened this year, our U-14 team was an amalgamated team.

“If you have five or more players from any one club it has to be an amalgamated team.

“The U-14s was the only amalgamated team this year but it happens every year we have amalgamated team at some age group with Gaoth Dobhair.

“We always have three or four players from Naomh Muire and this year we have seen a big migration from Na Rossa into the U-8 and U-10 teams.”

BREAKTHROUGH YEAR

2014 was the breakthrough year in terms of success on the playing fields for the fledgling hurling club. In 2014 they won the Donegal U-14B championship and that was the catalyst.

The U-14B was won again in 2015, this time by a Dungloe/Gaoth Dobhair amalgamated selection and the three in-a-row at U-14B was completed again by Dungloe in 2016.

In 2016, the club entered A competitions for the first time and reached the U-16A final. They were runners-up again in the U-16A championship final in 2017.

In 2018, the Dungloe minors were runners-up in the Minor A championship and won the minor shield. In 2018, too, the U-16B and U-14B team were crowned B champions.

2018 was significant too as 11 of the club players were members of the Donegal Celtic Challenge (minor team) - Odhran McGonagle, Brendan Boyle, Sean O’Donnell, Cian McKelvey, Philip Noble, John Boyle, Conor Rodgers, Joe Greene and Lochlainn O’Dea (Dungloe), Daithi Roberts from Gaoth Dobhair and Odhran Duffy from Naomh Muire, who were defeated finalists in the Celtic Challenge All-Ireland final in Croke Park.

Conor Diver, Jordan Gallagher, Damian McGowan, Owen Walsh are all members of this year’s Donegal U-14 development squad.

Ronan Mulligan, Eddie Glackin, Jim Sharkey, Tommy Grennell, Laurence McDaid and Kenneth Campbell are among the 20 coaches working with the club.

As well as reaching the U-21 and minor finals Dungloe also added the U-16 Shield and U-12 All-County League titles to their treasure trove.

But in Dungloe success is not only measured in silverware.

“We have a number of players who probably would have played no other sport at a younger age.

“I know the RCS would be extremely proud of the fact that we have players who have become athletes even though they would never have seen themselves playing a traditional sport like Gaelic football and soccer.”

Hurling in the Rosses has come a long way in the last decade. And after back-to-back Minor A final appearances and a first U-21A final appearances the big question now is a senior team next on the agenda.

“That is the big question and one the club are going to have to discuss,” says Hartnett, but the seeds have been sown.