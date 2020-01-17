Donegal Golf Gallery special: Captains' Drive-ins at Portsalon and Dunfanaghy

January is traditionally the month when golf clubs around the country kick start their golfing seasons with the drive-ins for incoming captains.

Here in Donegal over the past week, there have been a host of such events - including big days at Dunfanghy and Portsalon.

Here's a round-up of all the news

Portsalon

Captains’ Drive-In: Our 2020 Captains, Stephen Connolly and Roseanne Logue, officially began their year in office on Sunday morning with the ceremonial Captains’ Drive-In.

Congrats and best wishes to both for a successful year ahead. They were joined by incoming vice-captains Eamonn McConigley and Iris Condron; while 112 golfers took to the course afterwards for a scramble, with outgoing gents captain Pat O'Neill leading his team to victory on the day.

Irish Golfer Top 100 There was good news for Portsalon GC on Monday morning as The Irish Golfer Magazine unveiled their 'Top 100 Courses' rankings for 2020.

Last year's Open Championship venue Royal Portrush held firm as #1-rank on the island, while Ballyliffin's Glashedy Course is top-ranked in Donegal at No.14 on the list. We are proud and delighted to be the second-best Donegal Links on the Top 100 at No.18, with the judging panel concluding Portsalon to be "a Links of natural power and beauty, as well as home to one of the best holes (2nd) in the country."

Winter Series Returns This Saturday, January 18 sees the latest event in our Winter Series, kindly sponsored by Auto Fast Fit, Letterkenny and Michelin Ireland. Booking is essential, call the shop on 074 9159459 to ensure your tee-time.

Results Wednesday, January 8 – Gents Open, Winner: Paul McDaid (27) – 40 pts BOT, Runner-up: Colm McConigley (11) – 40 pts, Gross: Joe Coyle (6) – 32 gross pts, Third: David Bonner (14) – 38 pts

Captains’ Drive-In – Sunday, Scramble, Winners: Pat O'Neill, Kieran O'Neill, Brian Boyle, Eamonn McLaughlin - 57.1; Runners-up: Gareth McLarnon, Eunan McGlynn, Dermot Shields, Pascal Cullen - 58.0; Third: Sean Forbes, Paul O'Reilly, Ronan Curran, Brendan McHugh - 58.1 Fourth: Hugh McGinley, Michael Martin, M Shields, Paddy McGroarty - 58.3.

Cruit island

Sunday's competition We were hoping that Sunday might have been the calm before the storm as ‘Storm Brendan’ approached but we actually had to deal with a strong wind throughout the day with a few nasty showers thrown in.

Two men in particular stormed through the field as best friends Joseph Gillespie and Dermot Devenney battled it out for top spot. Joseph took the honours and books his berth on the ‘Boat to Owey’ in his first outing of the new season.

Joseph had a fantastic front 9 of 22 Pts to set up his winning score of 38 Pts. Dermot was second with 37 Pts, with 2 birdies in the first four holes setting him on his way towards a nice score.

Third was Danny Mc Garvey who finished strongly, only 1 over on the back 9 as he posted 34 Pts.

The 9’s went to Donal Boyle with 20 Pts and Brendan Doherty with 19 Pts. Well done to Joseph and all our prize winners and don’t forget to get your €10 entry paid for the ‘Race to Owey’ in case next week is your week.

results: Sunday, club competition, 1st: Joseph Gillespie (17) 38 Pts, 2nd: Dermot Devenney (10) 37 Pts, 3rd: Danny McGarvey (6) 34 Pts, F9: Donal Boyle (2) 20 Pts, B9: Brendan Doherty (24) 19 Pts, PAR : 68

CSS: N/Q

Donegal Golf Club

Results: December 28/29, Winner: Liam McCrea 38 points; 2nd: James McSorley 37 points; 3rd: Diarmuid McGettigan 36 points, Gross: John Meehan 29 points

January 1, 15 hole competition, Winner: Liam Farren 33 points, 2nd: Justin Coughlin 32 points.

January 4/5 Winner: Hugh Dillon 40 points (B.O.T.), 2nd: Shaun Meehan 40 points, 3rd: Oliver Plunkett 38 points, Gross: Darren Rafferty 33 points

January 11/12 Liam McCrea enjoyed another fabulous round when he came in with 43 points, to claim the winner’s prize once again by a comfortable 4 shots over Frank O’Donnell in 2nd with 39 points (B.O.T.) and Peter Mc Donnell in 3rd.

Gross winner was John Neary with 32 points.



Dunfanaghy ladies

Captains’ drive-in Saturday, January 4 was our Captains’ drive-in and it was great to see a buzz around the club to congratulate and extend best wishes to our husband and wife Captains Bill and Paula McCallion.

Over 70 players took part in the 4 ball scramble but it was the mixed team of Ian Ireland, Daphne Tease, Catherine Bligh and Padraig Hegarty who came out on top with a good score of 56.9.

Following that was another mixed team of Paul Kelly, David Tease, Siobhan Bogues and Amanda Witherow. Great to see Amanda featuring in her very first competition. I expect her handicap will soon be down as low as her mother’s.

winter league Siobhan has posted an entry sheet for the Winter League on the notice board in the Ladies locker room. If you are interested in taking part please put down your name and pay the entry fee of €10 as soon as possible.

It would be great to see this competition taking off.

Our next open senior competition takes place on Monday, January 20. In the meantime we still have our 14 hole competition on a Tuesday (No longer a rollover competition) and our stableford competitions on a Saturday.

Happy New Year ladies, let’s hope it’s a good one.

Rosapenna

Club Competition The club competition (NQ) played over the Sandy Hills Links on Sunday, January 12 was won by Brendan Roache (8) with 41pts bot. The runner up was Louis Boyce (11) with 41pts. The gross winner was Sean Boyce (5) with 31 gross pts.

Third place was John Boyce (9) with 37pts. Two's - Shane Sweeney x2, John Casey, Sean Boyce, Charles Jr Mc Bride, Marty Carlin, Seimi McBride, Jodie McHugh x2, Joe McHugh, Micheal Bradley (Jnr) & Conor Mc Menamin with €5.50 Pavilion Golf Shop credit per two.

Winter HandicapsThe gents club committee have decided to introduce temporary winter handicap reductions for Sunday competitions only (will not effect the Saturday Scrambles, any Classics or the Captains Drive In).

From Sunday, January 12 the winner will be cut 1 shot and the runner up will be cut .5 a shot in the weekly club competition. Winter handicaps will be displayed alongside the entry book in the golf shop. When the Sunday competitions move back onto the fairways with 6 inch placing in play your normal playing handicap will be reinstated. All decreases will be recorded by the handicap secretary and will not show on your golfnet.

Winter Scramble Series The latest Winter Scramble Series took place on Saturday, January 4 with the results as follows -

Sandy Hills Links: 1st Veronica Dowds, Liz Dooey, John Dowds & Michael Kelly with 55 7/8 nett; 2nd Sean Boyce, Eunan McGarrigle, Jack McGarrigle & Pat McGarrigle with 58 5/8 nett.; 3rd Mick Gallagher, Denis Harkin, Charlie McBride & Stephen Loughrey with 59 1/4 nett.

The next scramble is scheduled for Saturday, February 1 over the Sandy Hills Links with a 10am shotgun. All entries via the Scramble Entry page on rosapenna.ie.

Winter Rules The Old Tom Morris Links is closed for all play until further notice. The Sandy Hills Links is in play for all members and visitors with the following local rule in place - A ball that finishes on the fairway must be lifted and placed in the semi rough on THE NEAREST SIDE. See white line denoting the centre of the fairway.

A ball in the semi rough or rough must be played as it lies. A putter may be used from the fairway. Club length placing applies on the fairway when using a putter. Please note that all bunkers under construction on the Sandy Hills Links are compulsory GUR and you must take relief from same. All competitions will be single tee, played from the forward winter tees.

Pick Up Game This coming Sunday, January 19, the pick up game will start at 11.30am. There is no need to book, just show up on the day 15-20 mins before the first tee time and put your name down in the Golf Shop.

Care of the course All members are kindly asked to repair all pitch marks, replace divots and rake all bunkers after use. Also, please keep all trollies and drive buggies off tee boxes and away from green surrounds. Please note the temporary local rule in place regarding the protective ropes and stakes.

fixtures: January, Sunday 19 - Club Competition; Sunday 26 - Club Competition;

February, Saturday 1 - Winter Scramble Series; Sunday 2 - Club Competition; Saturday 8 - Winter Scramble Series; Sunday 9 - Club Competition.

Dunfanaghy

Gents Monthly Medal Sunday, January 12, 1st Kevin James (15) 64 BOT, 2nd Declan McBride (28) 64 BOT, Gross: Daniel McColgan (4) 69, 3rd Paul Smyth (12) 65;

Front Nine: Pat Bonner (15) 31.5; Back Nine: Danny Sweeney (12) 33. CSS: 67

other results Saturday's Gents Open Stableford was lost to the weather.

Gents Open Stableford, Wednesday, January 8, 1st David Tease (14) 41 pts; 2nd Bob McElhinney (6) 39 pts; Gross: Brendan McGrath (5) L'Kenny 29pts; 3rd Patrick Hunter (20) 37 pts; CSS: 37 pts

Centenary Cup Stableford Golfer of the Year, Sunday, January 5, 1st Sean Quinn (11) 37 pts BOT; 2nd Nigel Doherty (12) 37 pts BOT; Gross: Luke Kelly (2) 27 pts; 3rd Fergus Mullen (16) 37 pts BOT;

Front Nine: Tommy Reidy (25) 22 pts; Back Nine: David Alcorn (11) 20 pts; CSS: 35 pts.

Donegal ETB

President's prize The Donegal ETB Golf Society began the new decade with a bumper turnout on the fine links of Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh on Saturday past. On what was a nice mild winter’s morning, 26 golfers turned up to do battle for one of the ‘Majors’ in the Society’s calendar, the President’s Prize.

This year our Society President is Mr. Geoffrey Browne who is the current Chairperson of Donegal ETB and we were also delighted to welcome our CE, Ms. Anne McHugh.

Winner on the day with an excellent score of 40pts was Rory White (14). Rory really hit form on the back 9 which he covered in one over gross including back-to-back birdies at the Par 5, 12th and the Par 3, 13th.

Runner up with 37pts was the perennial competitor, Alex Harkin (14) with Eamonn McDonnell (22) third on 36pts; it meant that the top 3 positions were filled by Ballybofey & Stranorlar Golf Club members.

In fourth place was our Captain and reigning Golfer of the Year, Deirdre O’ Toole (12) with 34pts. The Category 4 winner was Kate Gallagher (23) with 31pts and completing the winners' circle with the retired members’ prize was Seamus Clerkin (21) with 27pts.

Golfer of the Year standings after three outings are: 1st Kate Gallagher 47pts; 2nd Rory White 45pts; 3rd Deirdre O’ Toole 43pts; 4th Eamonn McDonnell 41pts; 5th Tommy Greally 34pts.

In the ‘Magnificent 7’ signature hole competition, the latest standings are: 1st Alex Harkin on 7pts; 2nd Rory White, Enda Mannion and Jimmy O’ Donnell on 6pts.

The next outing is to Greencastle Golf Club on February 8. New members are always very welcome and can contact any member of the Society for further details.