PICTURES AND REPORT: Ulster/ANI Indoors success for Tir Chonaill AC athletes

The magnificent National Indoor Arena in Blanchardstown, was the noisy and comfortable venue last Saturday/Sunday last for the annual Ulster/Athletics Northern Ireland Indoor championships.

A large group of enthusiastic Tir Chonaill athletes, coaches and parents/supporters made the trip and over two days of exciting and inspirational competition came home very satisfied with numerous PB performances, top three medal winners and qualifiers for the upcoming All Irelands, Statistics are normally for the academics and the classroom.

However a brief success summary of Tir Chonaill athletes performances across the running/throwing and jumping disciplines is a credit to the young athletes and the support coaching system within the club. 21 athletes gained a top three finish winning 36 medals in total - a few had numerous top three finishes; 20 gold medals were recorded and three relay teams - two gold and one silver climaxed the occasion.

Detailed TC results

1 Lucy McGlynn, U17,60mHurdles/1st/916secs, 60m/1st/ 8.02secs and 200m/1st/26.26secs

2 Ben Campbell, 60mHurdles,1st/8.63secs, 200m and 60m/2nd/7.41secs

3 Niamh Moohan,U17 Long Jump/1st/5.17m, 60m Hurdles/2nd/9.23secs and 4th 60m/8.43secs

4 Shay O'Halloran U15 Shot Putt/4k/1st/12.48m,Long Jump/1st/4.89m and 60m/heat/8.22secs

5 Rachael Gallagher, U17 High Jump/1st/1.45m and 60m Hurdles/3rd/9.34secs

6 Ethan Dewhirst, U14 60m Hurdles/1st/10.34secs, Long Jump, 1st/4.78m and Shot Putt/4th/8.51m

7 Ava Anderson, U14 High Jump.1st/1.48m, Shot Putt,3rd/10.74m,long Jump/4th/4.14m

8 Johnie McGonagle,U17 Shot Utt/5k/1st/11.25m

9 Eoin Boyle,U15 High Jump/1st/1.55m,60m Hurdles/2nd/10.37secs and Long Jump/3rd/4.83m

10 Tori Murchan,U16 High Jump/1st/1.54m

11 Jack Bennett,U13 Long Jump/1st/4.15m, High Jump, 3rd/1.25m and 60m/5th/8.65secs

12 Kasper Adamski,U16,ShotPutt/4k/12.68m and Long Jump/6th/5.26m

13 Alana Anderson,U13/Shot Putt 2k/2nd/9.12m and Long Jump/2nd /3.97m

14 Eoin Sharkey,U19, 400m/1st/53.81secs, 60m Hurdles/2nd/9.60m and Long Jump/3rd/5.47m

15 Shane Breslin,U17/Shot Putt/5k/1st/12.61m and 60m/5th in final/8.01secs

16 Laoise McGonagle,U19, ShotPutt 4k/1st/9.72m, Triple Jump/2nd/10.05m

17 Fintan Dewhirst,U16,60mHurdles/2nd/9.19secs, High Jump/4th/1.55m and 200m/heat/25.95secs

18 Alex Anderson, U16/Shot Putt/4k/3rd/12.25m

19 Adam McKeown, U14/High Jump/2nd/1.35m

20 Alexis Campbell,U16/60mHurdles/3rd/10.24secs and 60m/heat/8.90secs

21 Jamie Kennedy, U14, High Jump/3rd/1.25m and 60m/heat/8.79secs

22 Emma Jane Shovelin, U13/60mHurdles/11.85 and Final/5th/11.48secs 60m/heat/9.04secs and final/7th/9.14secs

23 Luke Ward,U15/Shot Putt/4k/4th/8.89m

24 Daire McDevitt,U16 Long Jump/5.09m and 60m/heat/8.28secs

25 Sawyer Campbell, U14/60m/heat/8.58secs/final/4th/8.65secs and Long Jump/4th/4,31m

26 Oisin Gillespie,U14/60m/heat/8.68secs/final/8.79secs/6th/Long Jump/3.79m

27 Sophie Campbell,U12/60m/heat/9.77secs and final 5th in final 9.72secs

28 Caolan Gilbride, U14/800m/2mins 33.24secs

29 Pauric Cunningham,U16/800m/2mins 43.29secs

30 Daniel Byrne,U13/600m/6th/1min 51.22secs

31 Aisling Heraty, U14. 60m/heat/9.19secs

32 Odhran Gillespie, U14/60m/heat/9.05secs and Long Jump/3.71secs

4x200m Relays

Boys U14 1st 1min 56.50secs

Squad Sawyer Campbell, Ethan Dewhirst, Oisin Gillespie, Jamie Kennedy and Odran Gillespie

Boys U16 2nd 1min 46.82secs

Squad Fintan Dewhirst, Shay O'Halloran, Daire McDevitt, Kasper Adamski and Pauric Cunningham

Girls U17 1st 1min 50.39secs

Squad Niamh Mohan, Rachael Gallagher, Aoibhinn McGarrigle and Alexis Campbell

USSAA Cross Country success

Congrats to cross country squads from the South Donegal Schools that travelled to Irvinstown for District E of the USSAA xc c/ships with many qualifying for next weeks Ulster finals. Individual winners include Junior Boys Cathal O'Donnell, Glenties Comp, Inter Girls Savannah Timoney, AVS and Senior Girls Mia McCalmont AVS

Donegal Sports Star Awards

Congrats to club members Lucy McGlynn, Colaiste Colmcille, Shane Breslin, Abbey Voc and Niamh Moohan, Abbey Voc on recent nominations as top secondary school sports pupils 2019 - a special well done to Niamh Mohan on receiving the overall Secondary School Sports Girl 2019

Carriick 5k

All roads lead to Carrick on Sunday next for the clubs annual 5k plus juvenile races.An out and back flat course guarantees a lot of dun and fast times. Registration from 12 noon with race start at 1.30pm