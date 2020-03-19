GALLERY: ON THIS DAY: Ireland defeat France in Paris in 2000

Contact
On this day in 2000, a young centre named Brian O'Driscoll announced himself to the rugby world with a hat trick of tries that gave Ireland their first win over France for 17 years and their first in Paris since 1972.
Full match report here:
GIRVAN DEMPSEY, KEVIN MAGGS, BRIAN O'DRISCOLL, ROB HENDERSON, DENIS HICKIE, RONAN O'GARA, PETER STRINGER, PETER CLOHESSY, KEITH WOOD, JOHN HAYES, MICK GALWEY, MALCOLM O'KELLY, SIMON EASTERBY, KIERON DAWSON, ANTHONY FOLEY
REPLACEMENTS : DAVID HUMPHREYS, PADDY JOHNS, ANDY WARD, JUSTIN FITZPATRICK, GUY EASTERBY, MIKE MULLINS, FRANK SHEAHAN
