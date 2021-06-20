Gallery: Donegal under-16 girls continue Ulster preparations in Derry

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

The Donegal under-16 girls continued their development on Saturday with two very well-contested games against their Derry counterparts in the Derry GAA Centre of Excellence.

Thanks to Derry for having us and looking after us so well. Next weekend Donegal will play Leitrim in Ballyshannon this will be the last warm up game before the Ulster Championship.

The three Ulster games are July 9, home to Tyrone; July 16, away to Derry and July 23, away to Antrim.

