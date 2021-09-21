GALLERY: Supporters in Glen enjoying Naomh Columba face Buncrana

On Sunday, Naomh Columba made it two from two in the Donegal IFC when they managed to overcome Buncrana at Pairc na nGaeil.
Aaron Doherty was the star of the show kicking 2-8 as Pauric O'Donnell's team ran out winners on a scoreline of 3-12 to 0-11 against the Inishowen side who are also considered one of the front-runners for the competition.
Here's a selection of crowd shots from the day.
