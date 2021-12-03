Gallery: Donegal underage hurling league and championship trophies presented

An Choiste Íomána presented all the underage hurling trophies both championship and league on Thursday evening in the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

Compere for the evening, Daithi Roberts, remarked it was an appropriate setting as eight of their county finals took place at the Centre. Well over 100 underage hurling games were played between June and November with 12 different trophies awarded.

Stephen Doherty, Runaí An Choiste Iomána presented the six league trophies: Aodh Ruadh U-13 A and Setanta U-13B; Sean MacCumhaills U-15A and Burt U-15B; Aodh Ruadh U-17 A and Burt U-17B.



Manus Ó’Domhnaill, Hurling Board chairman presented the Championship trophies with four clubs completing a league and championship double: Aodh Ruadh U-13A and Setanta U-13B; Sean MacCumhaills U-15A and Carndonagh U-15B; Aodh Ruadh U-17A and Letterkenny Gaels U-17B.

An Choiste Iomána also ran very well attended and enjoyable U-7 and U-9 blitzes as well as U-11 GO Games. No trophies are presented for Go-Games but the A, B and C winners were St Eunan's, Burt and Setanta. The 50th Anniversary Feile competition was also held this year.



For most of those 50 years it has been an U-14 competition but back in 1971, when Carndonagh represented Donegal it was an U-15 competition and it was again in 2021. The A competition winners were Sean MacCumhaill, B winners Burt and C winners were Dungloe/Gaoth Dobhair. It's a healthy sign for hurling in Donegal that 10 different clubs were winners during 2021.