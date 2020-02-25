Comhghairdeas ó chroí le Lillis Ó Laoire Ceoltóir na bliaina TG4 2020

Gortahork-native Lillis Ó Laoire was awarded the title Ceoltóir na Blaina at the recent TG4 awards which were held in Belfast.

The well-known and exceptionally respected singer has been affiliated with sean-nós singing, the Irish language and tradition for decades.

Mr Ó Laoire is a personal professor in Irish in the School of Languages, Literatures and Cultures, NUI Galway.

He taught for many years at Thomond College and the University of Limerick and was also a visiting Professor in Modern Languages and English at Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles from 2002 to 2005.

In 2007, he began his work at NUI Galway where he teaches courses in Folklore, Literature and Culture, including Ethnomusicology. He also teaches on the MA in Modern Irish.

In 1991 and 1994, Lillis Ó Laoire won the Corn Uí Riada at Oireachtas na Gaeilge.

Ó Laoire has published quite a lot on Gaelic song, most recently an award-winning, co-authored book, with Sean Williams, on the great Connemara singer Joe Heaney.

His work 'Ar Chreag i Lár na Farraige' captivates the spirit and singing culture of those on Tory Island. The work was published by Cló Iar Chonnachta.

The book is described as 'an essential buy for all those with an interest in the singing and musical traditions of Ireland. Insightful and unique, it uncovers the cultural treasure that is the living heritage of the Tory Islanders.'