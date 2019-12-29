PIC SPECIAL: Ardara Poor Farmers Association charity auction

Contact
Teague's Bar in Ardara was the place to be on Saturday night as the annual Ardara Poor Farmers Association (PFA) charity auction took place.
Every year this event generates an incredible amount of money for very worthy causes. And before last night's event, the PFA had raised an astonishing €316,749.00 for local charities.
This year’s beneficiaries are the Downstrands counseling services and Pieta House. Downstrands counseling services relies heavily on public donations to provide a vital service to the Ardara Rosbeg, Portnoo and Glenties communities.
Once again, a big crowd was in attendance as Teague’s Bar was transformed for the auction.
A big well done to everyone involved and as you can see from our gallery of photos from John McConnell (JMAC.ie), it looked like another hugely successful event.
