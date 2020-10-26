Support local businesses in Donegal - see today's five@five

The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, many retailers are operating a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).

By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.

Here are today's five@five:

Stockhouse Furniture, Donegal Town

Check out our facebook page https://www.facebook.com/stockhousedonegal/videos/633063470660150 or webpage www.stockhouseinteriors.com for all your furniture and gift needs



Peters Man Shop, Donegal Town

https://www.facebook.com/petersmanshop/photos/a.457149751029380/3312665335477793/

The shop is closed but we will be in store from 12.00pm to 3.00pm Mon – Sat for any queries or for items you wish to collect



Mr G’S, Ballyshannon

Open for business . All information on our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/Mr-Gs-Ballyshannon-102332991656368



McGahern’s Butchers, Ballyshannon

See our facebook page for details

https://www.facebook.com/mcgahernsbutchers.ballyshannon



La Fiesta, Donegal Town

See our facebook page for details

https://www.facebook.com/La-Fiesta-Mexican-Restaurant-234222447083902