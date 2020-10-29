BuyDonegalWeekend is poised to take place between November 6 and 8

Businesses across Donegal are gearing up for #BuyDonegalWeekend which is poised to take place between November 6 and 8, this year.

#BuyDonegalWeekend was officially launched this week as businesses across the county joined the team at Donegal County Council to hear about the inaugural campaign, aimed at promoting Donegal businesses products and services to a global audience.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Rena Donaghey officially launched the initiative. She spoke about the positivity surrounding the campaign and recalled the success of Donegal Connect and Love Donegal Day events.

She said:"The Donegal brand is very strong right now and we want to maintain that strength through further initiatives which Donegal County Council can help deliver, continuing with #BuyDonegalWeekend which already has over 100 businesses involved.’’

She emphasised the importance of continuing with the message of supporting Donegal businesses after next weekend: "We will continue to promote and support the idea of #BuyDonegal to help all of our businesses in this unique run-up to Christmas. This will be especially important when many of our shops and retailers reopen their doors.’’

Chief Executive of Donegal County Council John McLaughlin spoke of the importance of the businesses involved getting behind the campaign: "By communicating to your customers and through social media, you will help to make the campaign stronger and make more people aware of #BuyDonegalWeekend. This provides the opportunity for more Donegal businesses to benefit and motivate people to buy more Donegal brands and help contribute to sales for another Donegal business.’’

He also acknowledged the vital role of the media community in Donegal: "We thank all of you for delivering the message around this campaign and for your continued support in promoting Donegal business and all aspects of life in the county.’’

The launch also featured a keynote speaker Gillian Maxwell who brought the Flying Tiger Brand to Ireland. She shared a fascinating and amusing story of entrepreneurship, challenges and success. She spoke too of the importance of staying on top of consumer insights, which is of particular importance for those businesses taking part in #BuyDonegalWeekend.

Examples of how businesses and communities are going to take this campaign on were highlighted during the launch webinar. Social media competitions are planned over the weekend whereby someone who buys and posts an image from a business or region in Donegal and tags them, will get the opportunity to win a reward.

For the people of Donegal near and far, they can support the campaign and Donegal businesses over the weekend by simply buying a Donegal product or service and sharing an image of this on social media using the hashtag #BuyDonegalWeekend or as Gaeilge #CeannaighDúnnanGall. #BuyDonegalWeekend takes place from 6-8 November 2020. Visit http://buydonegal.com to see a full list of over 100 participating businesses and a host of special offers to start your #BuyDonegalWeekend shopping list!