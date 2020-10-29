Support local businesses - see today's five@five

The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, many retailers are operating a "click and collect" service under the regulations (the 5km rule still applies).

By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.

Here are today's five@five:

Hegarty's Centra, Kilcar

https://www.facebook.com/hegartyscentrakilcar/

We're Here - We're Near. Check out our facebook page for our offers

The Present Day

https://www.facebook.com/The-Present-Day-Ardara-123964014302421

We are happy to help out if the need arises! Further details on our facebook page

AWS Tyres, Buncrana

http://www.awstyres.com/

Open for business. All information on our facebook pages. Buncrana and Quigley's Point branches.

Gola Blinds, Annagry

https://www.gaothdobhair.ie/en/gola-blinds-shutters

Check web page for all information and contact details.

Footsteps, Donegal Town

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=2746822218791021&set=a.1181655581974367

Shop closed, order via Facebook Phone number available on same Facebook page