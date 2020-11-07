It's here - the #BuyDonegalWeekend so let's get online and do some much-needed retail therapy

It is finally here and people across the county, country and world are poised to buy Donegal products on the #BuyDonegalWeekend which is currently taking place until November 8.

#BuyDonegalWeekend was officially launched last week by cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Rena Donaghey, as businesses across the county joined the team at Donegal County Council to hear about the inaugural campaign, aimed at promoting Donegal businesses products and services to a global audience.

She spoke about the positivity surrounding the campaign and recalled the success of Donegal Connect and Love Donegal Day events.

She said: “The Donegal brand is very strong right now and we want to maintain that strength through further initiatives which Donegal County Council can help deliver, continuing with #BuyDonegalWeekend which already has over 100 businesses involved.’’

She emphasised the importance of continuing with the message of supporting Donegal businesses after next weekend: “We will continue to promote and support the idea of #BuyDonegal to help all of our businesses in this unique run-up to Christmas. This will be especially important when many of our shops and retailers reopen their doors.’’

Chief executive of Donegal County Council, John McLaughlin, spoke of the importance of the businesses involved getting behind the campaign: “By communicating to your customers and through social media, you will help to make the campaign stronger and make more people aware of #BuyDonegalWeekend.

“This provides the opportunity for more Donegal businesses to benefit and motivate people to buy more Donegal brands and help contribute to sales for another Donegal business.’’

The launch also featured a keynote speaker Gillian Maxwell who brought the Flying Tiger Brand to Ireland. She shared a fascinating and amusing story of entrepreneurship, challenges and success. She spoke too of the importance of staying on top of consumer insights, which is of particular importance for those businesses taking part in #BuyDonegalWeekend.

Social media competitions are planned over the weekend.

People can support the campaign over the weekend by simply buying a Donegal product or service and sharing an image of this on social media using the hashtag #BuyDonegalWeekend or as Gaeilge #CeannaighDúnnanGall.

Visit http://buydonegal.com to see a full list of over 100 participating businesses and a host of special offers to start your #BuyDonegalWeekend.