Great news for Donegal town as new store to create forty jobs in the local economy

A new store which is to be located at the Glebe in Donegal town is to create forty vital jobs in the local and surrounding economy.

The manager of Homesavers, Joe Beirne, said the company is committed to investing in the north west and hopes the company can find further opportunities in this part of the country.

It is uncertain, as yet, when the premises will open but Mr Beirne is certain that they will open their doors ahead of the busy retail period at Christmas.

Mr Beirne said: “We don't have an official opening date as of yet ... but we will be open in plenty of time for Christmas, possibly late November.”

Homesavers is a well-known brand and the shop sells a variety of essential goods including food, cleaning products and cleaning equipment, PPE, pet products, car-care products, DIY essentials, household textiles and bedding, home decor, giftware, furniture, seasonal food as well as toys, Christmas items and seasonal products for gardening.

The shop will be well prepared and stocked in the run-up to Christmas.

Mr Beirne said: “We have a great range in Christmas, We have all the traditional brands that customers expect in food branded lines from biscuits, sweets, advent calendars, tins, selections boxes, with a few novelty items you won't find in other retailers.

"We also have Christmas trees, Christmas lights, baubles decorative giftware, ornaments and ceramics, wrap and cards as well as Christmas throws, bedding, cushions and candles."

Originally from Roscommon, Mr Beirne opened the Roscommon branch for Homesavers last year when he joined the business after opening the Newcastle West branch.

“It was great to get the opportunity to move home," he said.

The Roscommon-native has worked in both retail and hospitality over a course of a career that spans seventeen years so he brings a wealth of experience to the Donegal town branch.

He said: “ We are delighted to be able to bring forty new Jobs to the local community and we are committed to investing in the north west of Ireland and hope we can find further opportunities in this part of the country.”