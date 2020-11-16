BuyDonegal campaign shines a light on all the wonderful products that businesses in our county have to offer

A recent initiative to highlight the products of Donegal businesses has generated a very positive response with people from over forty countries browsing through over two-hundred businesses from the county.

The #BuyDonegalWeekend or #BuyDonegal campaign has helped to shine a spotlight on Donegal businesses to a global audience. Many were delighted to be given the opportunity to #BuyDonegal being away from home. Here is the reaction of a few:

Sarah Perry originally from Ballyshannon but now residing in Austin, Texas said: "I was delighted to be able to support my home county during #BuyDonegalWeekend. My calendar was marked well in advance, as I'd heard a lot about it through social media beforehand. During #BuyDonegalWeekend I bought a beautiful Donegal Tweed scarf from Orwell and Browne for my sister-in-law. Her birthday fell on Tuesday so the timing was perfect. Needless to say she was absolutely thrilled and had also been eyeing it up.’’

Sarah, who works with Dell in the Lone Star state, already has many Donegal items in her home including "a Folk Festival poster on my Ballyshannon wall, a gift from home that was purchased in Local Hands Art Gallery and Gift Shop. I have lived in Texas for 5 years, but my heart is always in Donegal. This year more than ever, I feel a strong connection to home and will embrace the opportunity to #BuyDonegal whenever I can.’’

Closer to home Carrigart resident Ann Doherty, originally from Falcarragh said: "#BuyDonegalWeekend introduced me to so many new businesses within the county, including ones in my local area that I didn't know about’’.

Ann is currently finishing up her research studies so thought she would put her time on social media to better use to support Donegal businesses through a number of avenues. Before the campaign started Ann had actually created a list of local Donegal businesses on Twitter and encouraged others to follow it for ideas for local Christmas shopping

"For #BuyDonegalWeekend I bought a selection of cards as Gaeilge, from Póilín NicGeidigh's new business MaraDuit.com and also a lovely framed print from Rita Wilson Photography. I've also created a shopping list of items that I will be purchasing in the next few weeks. So #BuyDonegal will continue for me for quite some time! It's so important that local businesses can see we are behind them even if we cannot be in store just now."

Some memorable social media posts over #BuyDonegalWeekend included – "haven’t been there yet, but have now bought the t-shirt @FanadLighthouse – arrived today’’. TD Joe McHugh also lent his support for the campaign tweeting "that’s the Mammy sorted. Early start to the Christmas shopping. Such an amazing array of top quality, gifts, products and services in our County!’’

The #BuyDonegal campaign will continue in the run up to Christmas and the people of Donegal wherever they are in the world are encouraged to #BuyDonegal as often as they can. You can see a range of hundreds of business offerings and more details on the #BuyDonegal campaign by visiting buydonegal.com.