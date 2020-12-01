Leaders from north and south to focus on Brexit and Covid-19 in upcoming virtual meeting

Preparation for Brexit and Covid-19 will be high on agenda as senior Government officials from both the Irish Government and the Northern Ireland Executive meet virtually with civic leaders and officials from Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, this week, to discuss collaborative working on issues relating to both sides of the border.

The North West Strategic Growth Partnership is a unique structure that was first established

in 2016 through the North South Ministerial Council. In this process Government departments

work with Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council to deliver

on the strategic priorities aimed at bringing real and positive change for the North West City

Region. The North West Strategic Growth Partnership focuses on three key areas; Economy and Business, Physical and Environmental Infrastructure, and Social and Community Cohesion and Wellbeing.



Jointly led by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council and

supported by the International Centre for Local and Regional Development (ICLRD), the

Partnership will meet virtually this week to hear about the ongoing collaborative work that is

being done by the two councils to continue to drive the ambitious growth plans for the region

in terms of economic growth, investment, physical and environmental development as well as

social and community cohesion and well-being. The partnership will also discuss deepening

collaborative working with Central Government in both jurisdictions, across a range of key

themes which are important for the region's future and which are also key Government policy

priorities.



Jointly chaired by the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council and Mayors of Derry City

and Strabane District Council, the meeting is hugely important in updating both Governments

on the work being done on the ground to progress with strategic investment in the region and

to hear at first hand from senior Government officials the level of commitment and support

that is available to assist drive forward these ambitious plans for the region.



Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Rena Donaghey is supportive of the cross-

border regional approach and says the meetings are important in giving senior Government

officials a real insight into the co-ordinated and concerted way the two councils are working together to deliver on the region’s priorities and that with their continued support can continue to make progress and bring around real change and prosperity.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Brian Tierney said that it was important to align the regional strategic priorities with those of the two Governments to assist with more targeted economic growth and investment. He said: “This week’s Strategic Growth Partnership meeting will be an opportunity for us to provide an update on the positive work that is being done despite Covid and how we are working collaboratively in a positive and meaningful way to social and community cohesion and wellbeing.”



The Chief Executives from Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District

Council will provide an overview of Development Collaboration in the North West region

while officials from the NIO and Taoiseach’s Office will provide an update on Brexit and the

North West City region while the joint secretaries of the North South Ministerial Council will

provide an update in relation to the NW city region in relation to the New Decade, New

Approach Agreement.



A key element of the meeting will be Covid-19 and the work being done on a North South

co-operation level to manage the pandemic and plan for recovery.



The meeting will be brought to a close with a plenary session looking at investment in the

region’s third level education offering presented by representatives from the four key

education institutions in the region, while there will be a discussion around a Green

Transformation Framework for the cross-border region and a North West Planners Forum,

both facilitated by ICLRD.



John McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council said the cross border

collaboration and strong working relationship between the two councils was key in

developing a city region that is thriving, sustainable and prosperous. “We are facing some

challenges with Covid and Brexit, however substantial progress has been made with a

number of key strategic infrastructural and regeneration projects. We are confident that

through this Strategic Growth Partnership we can continue to bring forward change and

prosperity.

John Kelpie, Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council said it was more

important than ever that these strong links with senior government officials are utilised. “This

partnership is truly unique and it is vitally important we maximise the opportunity to align our strategic policy plans to allow us to deliver on our objectives and key strategic infrastructural and regeneration projects.”