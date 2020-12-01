Leaders from north and south to focus on Brexit and Covid-19 in upcoming virtual meeting

Contact
Leaders from north and south to focus on Brexit and Covid-19 issues in virtual meeting
Preparation for Brexit and Covid-19 will be high on agenda as senior Government officials from both the Irish Government and the Northern Ireland Executive meet virtually with civic leaders and officials from Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, this week, to discuss collaborative working on issues relating to both sides of the border.
The North West Strategic Growth Partnership is a unique structure that was first established
in 2016 through the North South Ministerial Council. In this process Government departments
work with Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council to deliver
on the strategic priorities aimed at bringing real and positive change for the North West City
Region. The North West Strategic Growth Partnership focuses on three key areas; Economy and Business, Physical and Environmental Infrastructure, and Social and Community Cohesion and Wellbeing.
Jointly led by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council and
supported by the International Centre for Local and Regional Development (ICLRD), the
Partnership will meet virtually this week to hear about the ongoing collaborative work that is
being done by the two councils to continue to drive the ambitious growth plans for the region
in terms of economic growth, investment, physical and environmental development as well as
social and community cohesion and well-being. The partnership will also discuss deepening
collaborative working with Central Government in both jurisdictions, across a range of key
themes which are important for the region's future and which are also key Government policy
priorities.
Jointly chaired by the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council and Mayors of Derry City
and Strabane District Council, the meeting is hugely important in updating both Governments
on the work being done on the ground to progress with strategic investment in the region and
to hear at first hand from senior Government officials the level of commitment and support
that is available to assist drive forward these ambitious plans for the region.
Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Rena Donaghey is supportive of the cross-
border regional approach and says the meetings are important in giving senior Government
officials a real insight into the co-ordinated and concerted way the two councils are working together to deliver on the region’s priorities and that with their continued support can continue to make progress and bring around real change and prosperity.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Brian Tierney said that it was important to align the regional strategic priorities with those of the two Governments to assist with more targeted economic growth and investment. He said: “This week’s Strategic Growth Partnership meeting will be an opportunity for us to provide an update on the positive work that is being done despite Covid and how we are working collaboratively in a positive and meaningful way to social and community cohesion and wellbeing.”
The Chief Executives from Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District
Council will provide an overview of Development Collaboration in the North West region
while officials from the NIO and Taoiseach’s Office will provide an update on Brexit and the
North West City region while the joint secretaries of the North South Ministerial Council will
provide an update in relation to the NW city region in relation to the New Decade, New
Approach Agreement.
A key element of the meeting will be Covid-19 and the work being done on a North South
co-operation level to manage the pandemic and plan for recovery.
The meeting will be brought to a close with a plenary session looking at investment in the
region’s third level education offering presented by representatives from the four key
education institutions in the region, while there will be a discussion around a Green
Transformation Framework for the cross-border region and a North West Planners Forum,
both facilitated by ICLRD.
John McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council said the cross border
collaboration and strong working relationship between the two councils was key in
developing a city region that is thriving, sustainable and prosperous. “We are facing some
challenges with Covid and Brexit, however substantial progress has been made with a
number of key strategic infrastructural and regeneration projects. We are confident that
through this Strategic Growth Partnership we can continue to bring forward change and
prosperity.
John Kelpie, Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council said it was more
important than ever that these strong links with senior government officials are utilised. “This
partnership is truly unique and it is vitally important we maximise the opportunity to align our strategic policy plans to allow us to deliver on our objectives and key strategic infrastructural and regeneration projects.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
UK retailer Debenhams is at risk of closure with the loss of 12,000 jobs including those at its Foyleside store in Derry
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.