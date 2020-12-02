December campaign to encourage consumers to Buy Donegal and Shop Local

With the easing of Government restrictions, Donegal County Council’s cathaoirleach is encouraging shoppers across Donegal to shop local as part of a new ‘Buy Donegal December campaign’.

Building on the success of the ‘Buy Donegal Weekend’ in early November, the council is initiating a new December campaign that will see it working with towns and media partners across Donegal to encourage consumers to shop local and #BuyDonegal.

This campaign will highlight the range of retail and hospitality offerings available across the county allowing people to shop safely in the run up to what is normally the busiest time of the year for many shops and businesses here.

Speaking about the campaign, council cathaoirleach, Cllr Rena Donaghey, said we know the message of #BuyDonegal has really resonated with the people of Donegal near and far.

"They have really helped to support and highlight the range of wonderful products and services available from our many talented businesses.

"With many businesses now due to reopen very soon, we are encouraging the people of Donegal to support our local businesses in the run up to what is normally the busy Christmas period.

"For our diaspora, we encourage you to continue to visit buydonegal.com and support our businesses and the #BuyDonegal initiative through online purchase.’’

The #BuyDonegal December campaign will coincide with the reopening of business across Donegal and each week the campaign will focus different towns within the county, supported by a strong marketing effort with radio, press and digital features all enticing consumers to go out and #BuyDonegal in a safe way and ensuring compliance with all public health advice.

The people of Donegal near and far can help to continue to support the campaign by visiting a Donegal business and shopping safely or online through buydonegal.com.

Once a purchase had been made, people are asked to post on social media with the hashtag #BuyDonegal or as Gaeilge #CeannaighDúnnanGall, which will help to continue to support and showcase Donegal business to audiences both locally and further afield.

Businesses can still register on the website, there is no fee involved and registration is easy by completing a sign-up form which can be accessed here: https://buydonegal.ie/sign-up/.

For consumers planning to shop in-store or online, they can view the range of products and services on offer in advance and also avail of services such as click and collect, if available.