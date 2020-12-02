Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

December campaign to encourage consumers to Buy Donegal and Shop Local

"We are encouraging the people of Donegal to support our local businesses " - Cllr Donaghey

December campaign to encourage consumers to Buy Donegal and Shop Local

People are being encouraged to support the #BuyDonegal - #CeannaighDúnnanGall this December

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

With the easing of Government restrictions, Donegal County Council’s cathaoirleach is encouraging shoppers across Donegal to shop local as part of a new ‘Buy Donegal December campaign’.

Building on the success of the ‘Buy Donegal Weekend’ in early November, the council is initiating a new December campaign that will see it working with towns and media partners across Donegal to encourage consumers to shop local and #BuyDonegal.

This campaign will highlight the range of retail and hospitality offerings available across the county allowing people to shop safely in the run up to what is normally the busiest time of the year for many shops and businesses here.

Speaking about the campaign, council cathaoirleach, Cllr Rena Donaghey, said we know the message of #BuyDonegal has really resonated with the people of Donegal near and far.

"They have really helped to support and highlight the range of wonderful products and services available from our many talented businesses.

"With many businesses now due to reopen very soon, we are encouraging the people of Donegal to support our local businesses in the run up to what is normally the busy Christmas period.

"For our diaspora, we encourage you to continue to visit buydonegal.com and support our businesses and the #BuyDonegal initiative through online purchase.’’

The #BuyDonegal December campaign will coincide with the reopening of business across Donegal and each week the campaign will focus different towns within the county, supported by a strong marketing effort with radio, press and digital features all enticing consumers to go out and #BuyDonegal in a safe way and ensuring compliance with all public health advice.

The people of Donegal near and far can help to continue to support the campaign by visiting a Donegal business and shopping safely or online through buydonegal.com.

Once a purchase had been made, people are asked to post on social media with the hashtag #BuyDonegal or as Gaeilge #CeannaighDúnnanGall, which will help to continue to support and showcase Donegal business to audiences both locally and further afield.

Businesses can still register on the website, there is no fee involved and registration is easy by completing a sign-up form which can be accessed here: https://buydonegal.ie/sign-up/.

For consumers planning to shop in-store or online, they can view the range of products and services on offer in advance and also avail of services such as click and collect, if available.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie