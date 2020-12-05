Christmas social media campaign, 'Ón nGaeltacht le grá' aimed to help local companies

Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Christmas social media campaign, From the Gaeltacht with Love, has highlighted the incredible diversity of over 200 Gaeltacht-based online retailers many of which are located in Donegal.

The campaign which recognises the challenges faced by businesses this year, is encouraging people to support Gaeltacht products and businesses by buying local and by ensuring that there is some Gaeltacht magic underneath the Crann Nollag this Christmas.

Over 50 Gaeltacht businesses have already been featured online in the first two weeks of the campaign and by the time the campaign draws to a close, over 100 businesses from counties Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Kerry, Cork and Waterford will be highlighted on social media.

The campaign is also buoyed by the launch of a central directory of Gaeltacht businesses which will include details of 211 Gaeltacht businesses to enable the public to support some wonderful products made in the Gaeltacht areas. The directory will allow direct access to Gaeltacht businesses and allow them to purchase online from the companies themselves.

The Gaeltacht na hÉireann will go live before what are traditionally the biggest shopping days of the Christmas period.

In launching the campaign Anna Ní Ghallachair, Chair of the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta said:“We are showing our support for local Gaeltacht businesses by showcasing these companies and their wonderful products online through our social media accounts and through a new directory hub on our website, which will allow the public both in Ireland and further afield to purchase their products. There are many wonderful high quality products and services available from Gaeltacht business and it is very important that local businesses be supported this year especially.”

From the Gaeltacht with Love showcases some of the outstanding products that are produced and developed in Ireland’s Gaeltacht Areas. From food and drink like Folláin Jams in Cork and the silken whiskey of Sliabh Liag Distillery in Donegal, to arts and gifts of Brian de Staic Jewellery in Kerry and Criostal na Rinne in Waterford, to skincare from An Spidéal’s Rí na Mara and toys from the Toy Soldier Factory in Maigh Chromtha. These products are much sought after the world over and represent the distinctive landscape, traditions, culture and heritage of Gaeltacht areas.

This year’s Christmas celebrations can help small businesses survive, thus helping to maintain jobs. This campaign encourages people to focus on buying Irish and Gaeltacht, and supporting all types of small businesses online.

Launching the Gaeltacht na hÉireann Directory Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Chief Executive Officer, Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh said:“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to support indigenous produce of all types, as we all do our utmost to support Gaeltacht and Irish products. Choosing to shop online and buy services from local businesses ensures that the local economy receives a vital boost.

"Local businesses are the backbone of the Gaeltacht’s economy, ensuring vital employment in these rural communities. Given the extraordinary efforts and investment they have made to continue trading, they are now counting on us to get behind them. This year where you shop has never been so important, so let us place Gaeltacht items under the tree this Christmas.”

In this initial iteration of the central directory of Gaeltacht businesses and organisations the focus will be primarily on businesses that are providing goods and services for the Christmas market and that were supported by Údarás na Gaeltachta in the Gaeltacht Craft EXPO 2020, Gaeltacht Food and Drink Expo 2020 and through our Online Trading Voucher Scheme earlier this year.

There are currently companies from Donegal (42), Mayo (12), Galway (60), Kerry (65), Cork (15), Waterford (9) and Meath (4) which customers can now connect directly with from one central location.

The directory will include businesses and organisations located in Gaeltacht areas from categories such as, food and drink, community, crafts and the arts, sport, tourism and textiles.

The directory is operating under the Gaeltacht na hÉireann brand and will be open to any Gaeltacht businesses as the directory is added to in the months ahead.

The Gaeltacht na hÉireann Directory is available at www.udaras.ie.