Moville Drama Group play postponed following cast member's ill health

Contact
The cast of The Kings of Kilburn High Street
Due to the unfortunate hospitalization of one of the cast members, Moville Drama Group's presentation of The Kings of the Kilburn High Road has now been postponed indefinitely.
The Jimmy Murphy play was set to have its opening night this Saturday in the Inishowen town, with a further four performances planned for December 1st, 5th, 6th and 7th.
A spokeswoman for the group said: "We wish our colleague a speedy recovery back to full health.
We apologise for any inconvenience this postponent may have on any member of the general public and would like to thank everyone for the support and good wishes that we received in advance of our scheduled production."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.