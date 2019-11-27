Moville Drama Group play postponed following cast member's ill health

Due to the unfortunate hospitalization of one of the cast members, Moville Drama Group's presentation of The Kings of the Kilburn High Road has now been postponed indefinitely.

The Jimmy Murphy play was set to have its opening night this Saturday in the Inishowen town, with a further four performances planned for December 1st, 5th, 6th and 7th.

A spokeswoman for the group said: "We wish our colleague a speedy recovery back to full health.

We apologise for any inconvenience this postponent may have on any member of the general public and would like to thank everyone for the support and good wishes that we received in advance of our scheduled production."