Donegal mother to host meeting on health service this evening, Thursday

A mother-of-four has decided to hold an open forum to discuss the current state of the health service with candidates who are running in the upcoming election.

The meeting ‘Our Health Service - Our Say’ will be held at the Mount Errigal Hotel on Thursday, January 30 at 8.30pm.

Emma Govha made the decision after spending time in the emergency department of Letterkenny University Hospital, recently.

She said: “I have invited all local TDs and those standing for election to attend and hear what people’s concerns are in regards to the underfunding and the crisis that has now engulfed our health service.”



She commended the front-line staff who work at the hospital.

She said: “I want to make it clear that the front lines staff nurses, doctors, porters, domestic staff have my full support and admiration they are doing tremendous work under very difficult circumstances.”

Ms Govha's eldest daughter has a complex chronic illness that greatly impacts her health and her second youngest child also has a complex chronic illness so she is familiar with the health care system.