New festival bringing together people from different cultural backgrounds who live in Donegal

The Intercultural Leap festival will include storytelling, art, music and food from around the world

The Intercultral Leap festival is bringing together people who have made Donegal their home

Declan Magee

A unique festival is bringing together people from different cultural backgrounds who live in Donegal.

The Intercultural Leap festival is bringing through contributions of people who live across Inishowen the best of home and away.

The festival takes place in Carndonagh between February 28 and March 1 and is celebrating people who have come to make Inishowen home while also celebrating the things about Inishowen that makes them stay. 

Inishowen’s first festival of 2020 will showcase the skills, stories, and histories that make up Inishowen today.

Building on last year’s Middle Eastern festival, the net has been cast wide and contributions are welcome from people from all cultures living in Inishowen. The festival will also showcase the best of Inishowen's own stories, crafts, music.

Culture Night on Friday, February 28  from 7 to 9pm in the Coffee House Carndonagh will host storytelling, recitations and the sharing experiences in a warm atmosphere with delicious food. There will be a chance to learn more about Petcha Kucha, a Japanese method of storytelling, learn some Danish paper art or discover new stories about Inishowen.

Music workshops, art workshops, and games from around the world are open to all ages on Sunday, March 1 from 11am to 3pm in Spraoi agus Spórt. 

Between the singing, creating and playing there will a be fabulous Middle Eastern lunch, performance art and demonstrations of the fine crafts of Inishowen. For children, there will be activities such as new games and singing in other languages.

On Sunday, March 1 from 6 to 8pm, The Colgan Hall will host the Intercultural Leap gathering where people can share food and stories of their heritage to the backdrop of music and art. There will be a concert by choirs and bands and an opportunity to taste food from around the world.

The festival is presented by Inishowen Together and more detail is available on the Inishowen Together Facebook page. 

