Donegal arts centre reaching out to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

A Donegal arts centre has commissioned its first-ever virtual artist-in-residence in a bid to support artists during the Coronavirus crisis.

Last Thursday, the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny presented its first monthly artist, the imitable Little John Nee, live on its Facebook page.

The centre will continue the series on April 2 and 9 at 8pm.

The new programme is intended to support leading Irish artists from multiple disciplines during the very difficult Covid-19 social distancing period.

Tuam-based Little John, who is much-respected throughout the Irish arts community and can boast President Michael D Higgins as one of his biggest fans, will be performing 30-minute concerts.

Home is where the art is



While the Regional Cultural Centre, like many cultural institutions, may have closed its doors to the public, behind closed doors the team has been working tirelessly on initiatives to support the wider community.

The RCC’s General Manager, Jeremy Howard said: “The world is going through a challenging time as a result of the Coronavirus Crisis and the RCC team wants to do its best to lift the public's spirits.

“The daily challenge has been met with huge positivity and over 4,000 people from around the island of Ireland and the world, literally, have joined our new Facebook group, RCC for KIDS.

“We haven't forgotten about the adults, either. We launched the Remote Inspiration - A Donegal Photographic Challenge asking people to share their photos from around Donegal while social distancing and we have asked the Glebe House and Gallery to curate a weekly still life art challenge.”

The Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny is proudly sponsored by Donegal County Council and Arts Council Ireland.