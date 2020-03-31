Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal arts centre reaching out to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

A new programme from the Regional Cultural Centre is intended to support leading Irish artists during the social distancing period

My Donegal Life with the amazing Little John Nee

Little John will be performing 30-minute concerts

Reporter:

Declan Magee

A Donegal arts centre has commissioned its first-ever virtual artist-in-residence in a bid to support artists during the Coronavirus crisis.

Last Thursday, the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny presented its first monthly artist, the imitable Little John Nee, live on its Facebook page.

The centre will continue the series on April 2 and 9 at 8pm.

The new programme is intended to support leading Irish artists from multiple disciplines during the very difficult Covid-19 social distancing period.

Tuam-based Little John, who is much-respected throughout the Irish arts community and can boast President Michael D Higgins as one of his biggest fans, will be performing 30-minute concerts.

Home is where the art is


While the Regional Cultural Centre, like many cultural institutions, may have closed its doors to the public, behind closed doors the team has been working tirelessly on initiatives to support the wider community.

The RCC’s General Manager, Jeremy Howard said: “The world is going through a challenging time as a result of the Coronavirus Crisis and the RCC team wants to do its best to lift the public's spirits.

“The daily challenge has been met with huge positivity and over 4,000 people from around the island of Ireland and the world, literally, have joined our new Facebook group, RCC for KIDS.

“We haven't forgotten about the adults, either. We launched the Remote Inspiration - A Donegal Photographic Challenge asking people to share their photos from around Donegal while social distancing and we have asked the Glebe House and Gallery to curate a weekly still life art challenge.”

The Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny is proudly sponsored by Donegal County Council and Arts Council Ireland.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie