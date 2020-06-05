Donegal mother's online art auction raising much-needed funds for medical and living costs of son who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018

Contact
Painting by Veronica Maguire in online art auction
A charity online art auction organised by sister artists, Veronica Maguire and Bernie Anderson, from Ballybofey is gathering great momentum at present.
The online art auction fundraiser consists of twenty-seven stunning original artworks by local and international artists who have kindly donated.
The auction will run until Sunday, June 7 on Veronica Maguire Art FB page.
The total proceeds will go to help Veronica’s son Ryan Maguire with his medical and living costs while he is receiving treatment in France.
Ryan has been living with his diagnosis of brain cancer GBM since 2018. Ryan has underwent brain surgery twice and other medical procedures.
Please check out the auction - there is something to suit eveyone's taste and pocket.
